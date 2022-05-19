Russian soldier at war crimes trial asks victim’s widow to forgive him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian soldier at war crimes trial asks victim’s widow to forgive him

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.57pm Updated: May 19 2022, 2.41pm
Russian army sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Russian army sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine has said he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his victim’s widow to forgive him.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin told the court the officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

The 21-year-old sergeant could get life in prison if convicted of shooting the Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region on February 28, four days into the Russian invasion.

Looking subdued, Shishimarin said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer’s order to shoot the unarmed civilian but had no other choice but to follow the order when it was repeated forcefully by another officer.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to the charges during Wednesday’s hearing.

On Thursday, he asked the victim’s widow, who also appeared at the trial, to forgive him for what he did.

“I realise that you can’t forgive me, but I’m pleading you for forgiveness,” Shishimarin said.

Kateryna Shelipova said her 62-year-old husband, Oleksandr Shelipov, got out to check what was going on when gunshots rang just outside their home.

When the shooting ceased shortly after, she walked out and found her husband shot dead just outside their home.

“He was all to me. He was my defender,” she said.

Ms Shelipova told the court Shishimarin deserves a life sentence for killing her husband but added that she would not mind if he was exchanged as part of a possible prisoner swap with Russia for the Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Russian army sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine
Russian army sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The prosecutor asked for a life sentence for Shishimarin and the trial was adjourned until Friday.

Shishimarin, a captured member of a Russian tank unit, is being prosecuted under a section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.

Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova previously said her office was readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offences that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting.

It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects are in Ukrainian hands and how many would be tried in absentia.

As the inaugural war crimes case in Ukraine, Shishimarin’s prosecution was being watched closely.

Investigators have been collecting evidence of possible war crimes to bring before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]