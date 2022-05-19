‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 2.43pm
Billy McCullagh, 27, who was shot dead in north west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Billy McCullagh, 27, who was shot dead in north west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A street gangster nicknamed Billy the Kid died in a hail of bullets during a revenge ride-out which ended in “crushing defeat”, a court has heard.

Billy McCullagh, 27, suffered two shots in the back and died in a street in north-west London in the early hours of July 16 2020, jurors heard.

Three men, all associated with the victim, are on trial for his murder at the Old Bailey.

On Thursday, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said Mr McCullagh was known to his friends as Billy the Kid, which “given the way he was to lose his life is tragically prophetic”.

Opening the case, he told jurors: “For anyone to die in such a manner is always shocking, but for Billy McCullagh to lose his life with two bullets in his back came as less of a surprise, since Billy McCullagh was a member of a violent street gang and the street where he was shot and killed was the territory of his sworn rivals.”

The victim was caught in an exchange of gunfire having travelled there in a stolen vehicle with friends armed with at least two guns, the court was told.

Mr Glasgow said the plan was to launch a “surprise attack” on the opposition in response for the fatal stabbing of a friend the day before.

“Rather than catching the rival gang unaware, unprotected and unarmed, Billy McCullagh and his friends found themselves in a gun fight,” he said.

Bullets “flew in all directions” with at least eight 9mm rounds shot at the stolen Land Rover containing Mr McCullagh and defendants Issa Seed, Adel Yussuf and Daniel Mensah, it was alleged.

Four bullets hit the vehicle, two rounds went into Mr McCullagh’s back, and one struck Seed in the leg, the court heard.

Mr Glasgow said the planned “vengeful sortie” ended in “crushing defeat” with Mr McCullagh being abandoned to die on the street of the rivals.

Afterwards, the car was burnt out, Seed was taken to hospital and the guns hidden, jurors heard.

Mr Glasgow suggested the fact of the victim’s friends landing in court accused of his murder was cause for further “upset” among their ranks.

The court heard how police pieced together events with a combination of phones, CCTV and forensic evidence.

But the investigation had not established who in the opposing side had fired the shots that killed Mr McCullagh and injured Seed.

Seed, 25, of no fixed address, Yussuf, 25, and Mensah, 30, of north west London, deny murder.

They also deny conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing a firearm and imitation firearm with intent.

Leeban Farah, 26, of north west London, denies perverting the course of justice.

George Orji, 31, from  north west London, denies possessing a firearm and imitation firearm with intent.

Anu Adelaja, 29, from Brent, denies possessing a prohibited firearm.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier