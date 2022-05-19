Female Afghan TV presenters ordered to cover their faces by Taliban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Female Afghan TV presenters ordered to cover their faces by Taliban

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 2.57pm
Basira Joya, presenter of the news programme, during recording at the Zan TV station (women’s TV) in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 30 2017 (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have ordered all female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air, the country’s biggest media outlet said.

The order came in a statement from the Taliban’s Virtue and Vice Ministry, tasked with enforcing the group’s rulings, as well as from the Information and Culture Ministry, the TOLOnews channel said in a tweet.

The statement called the order “final and non-negotiable”, the channel said.

The statement was sent to the Moby Group, which owns TOLOnews and several other TV and radio networks, and the tweet said it was being applied to other Afghan media as well.

An Afghan local media official confirmed his station had received the order and was told it was not up for discussion.

He said the station has no other option. He spoke on condition he and his station not be identified for fear of problems with the authorities.

Several female anchors and presenters posted their photos on social media showing them with their faces covered with face masks during presenting programmes.

One prominent TOLO presenter, Yalda Ali, posted a video of herself putting on a face mask with the caption: “A woman being erased, on orders from the Virtue and Vice Ministry.”

On one station, Shamshad TV, implementation of the order was mixed: One woman anchor appeared with a face mask on Thursday, while another later in the day went without, showing her face.

During the Taliban’s first time in power from 1996-2001, they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women, requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burka that even covered the eyes with a mesh, and barring them from public life and education

After they seized power again in Afghanistan in August, the Taliban initially appeared to have moderated somewhat their restrictions, announcing no dress code for women.

But in recent weeks, they have taken a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists.

Earlier this month, the Taliban ordered all women in public to wear head-to-toe clothing that leaves only their eyes visible.

The decree said women should leave the home only when necessary and that male relatives would face punishment for women’s dress code violations, starting with a summons and escalating to court hearings and jail time.

The Taliban leader also issued a decree barring girls from attending school after the sixth grade, reversing previous promises by Taliban officials that girls of all ages would be allowed an education.

