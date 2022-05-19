Finnish brewery launches Nato beer with ‘taste of security’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finnish brewery launches Nato beer with ‘taste of security’

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.51pm
Beer cans inspired by the Nato logo by Olaf Brewing Company are displayed in Savonlinna, eastern Finland (Soila Puurtinen/Lehtikuva via AP)

A small brewery in Finland has launched a Nato-themed beer to mark the Nordic country’s bid to join the western military alliance.

Olaf Brewing’s Otan lager features a blue label with a cartoon version of a beer-drinking medieval knight in metal armour emblazoned with Nato’s compass symbol.

The beer’s name is a play on the Finnish expression “Otan olutta”, which means “I’ll have a beer”, and the French abbreviation for Nato, which is Otan.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has two official languages, English and French.

Beer cans inspired by the Nato logo by Olaf Brewing are displayed in Savonlinna, eastern Finland (Soila Puurtinen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Chief executive Petteri Vanttinen told the Associated Press that the craft brewery’s ad hoc decision last weekend to start producing the beer was motivated by “worries over the war in Ukraine” and its consequences for Finland.

He described the new lager as having “a taste of security, with a hint of freedom”.

Finland and Sweden on Wednesday submitted an application to join Nato at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

Olaf Brewing said its new beer also honours the eastern Finnish town of Savonlinna, the brewery’s base located a few dozen kilometres from Finland’s border with Russia.

Savonlinna is known for St Olaf’s Castle, a medieval structure from 1475 that serves as a venue for an annual international opera festival.

“Our small hometown Savonlinna has always lied in the borderlands between East and West. Many battles have been fought in the town area and at St. Olafs Castle,” the brewery said in a Twitter post.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, the longest of any European Union member.

