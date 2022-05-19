Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in UK at lowest level since autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in UK at lowest level since autumn

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 5.55pm
A total of 6,879 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital as of May 18 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A total of 6,879 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital as of May 18 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since autumn, in a further sign the virus is becoming less prevalent.

A total of 6,879 patients were in hospital as of May 18, down 23% week-on-week, Government figures show.

It is the first time the number has dropped below the levels recorded throughout the winter, when the original Omicron variant drove a surge of infections across the country.

It is also the lowest total since October 9 2021.

(PA Graphics)

The figures have been falling steadily for several weeks, having climbed as high as 20,544 on April 6.

The trend reflects the drop in the prevalence of the virus over the past month, as reported by the Office for National Statistics in its regular infection survey.

An estimated 1.5 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week ending May 7, down from 2.0 million the previous week and a record 4.9 million at the end of March.

Despite the rise in patients during the original Omicron wave, and again in the more recent Omicron BA.2 surge, hospital numbers this year did not come close to matching the level reached during the second wave of the virus, when they hit 39,256 in January 2021.

This reflects the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, in particular the booster jabs rolled out in the autumn and winter of last year.

Boosters are estimated to have prevented around 186,600 hospital admissions among people aged 25 and over in England between December 13 2021 and April 17 2022, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

This includes approximately 162,300 people aged 65 and over.

