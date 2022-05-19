Furry mascot in attendance at final Trooping the Colour practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Furry mascot in attendance at final Trooping the Colour practice

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 6.33pm Updated: May 19 2022, 6.43pm
Troops of the Household Cavalry during the Brigade Major’s Review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Troops of the Household Cavalry during the Brigade Major’s Review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A mascot named Seamus and a symphony of music accompanied the Irish Guards as they prepared to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

They were taking part in the final rehearsal before Trooping the Colour on June 2, which is known as The Brigade Major’s Review.

Trooping the Colour gets it name from a tradition dating back to the 1700s, in which different regiments would show off their flags, so troops would recognise their banners during battle.

In 1748, King George II combined the annual summer military march with his birthday celebration, despite being born in October.

This tradition has lasted over the course of time, with the Queen taking part in birthday celebrations in June each year, which is known as Trooping the Colour and marks her official birthday, as well as on April 21 – the day she was actually born.

Bagpipes were played by soldiers – who either wore green blazers and berets, and light brown kilts, or red tartan kilts, white boots and black blazers – as well as instruments including drums and trumpets.

The Brigade Major’s Review
Military personnel at the Brigade Major’s Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, known as Seamus – the official regimental mascot of the Irish Guards – was also at the practice, and drummer Adam Walsh, who is Seamus’ handler, told the PA news agency that “it’s a real privilege” to be part of Trooping the Colour.

“When it comes to the day, it’s all going to pay off. A lot of the lads have bigger parts to play than me and Seamus, but me and him still need to get it all correct,” he added.

Mr Walsh has had Seamus for just under two weeks and said that the Irish wolfhound celebrated his second birthday last week.

He said he has “never met a dog like Seamus” as “not much phases him at all”.

“He’s not nervous. I’m the one who’s nervous, so he’s going to be the one who keeps me on track.”

The Brigade Major’s Review
A carriage is driven past troops during the Brigade Major’s Review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

John Major Paul Carson said that he is feeling “very, very excited” for Trooping the Colour, as he stood in state dress consisting of a gold jacket adorned with badges.

“The reason we wear this is whenever there’s a royal parade or a royal anniversary,” he said.

He added: “[Trooping the Colour] is for me, personally, our way of saying happy birthday to Her Majesty, along with all of the music that goes on, the marching troops, it’s her way to see that her troops – the guards – are still where they should be.”

Royal Irish Guards visit
Turlough Mor, the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot, is also known as Seamus (Chris Jackson/PA)

The horse-drawn carriage set to transport the Queen down the Mall also made an appearance, as well as one of Her Majesty’s favourite animals – horses – who galloped around Whitehall in anticipation of Jubilee celebrations in June.

The soldiers and officers who attended the Brigade Major’s Review did not wear their full ceremonial uniform, and instead opted for a khaki uniform.

However, they are set to wear their colour – an embroidered silk and gold flag, emblazoned with their battle honours – on June 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]