Cornish pub receives framed apology from Vogue magazine after name-change gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cornish pub receives framed apology from Vogue magazine after name-change gaffe

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 7.23pm
(The Star Inn At Vogue)
(The Star Inn At Vogue)

A village pub in Cornwall has received a framed apology letter from the publishers of Vogue magazine after they requested the centuries-old establishment change its name.

The Star Inn At Vogue stood its ground after receiving the original request to change the name in March, pointing out the pub was named after the hamlet in which it is located near Redruth and has been around for longer than the magazine.

Publishers Conde Nast subsequently backed down, conceding they would have spotted their error had they investigated further, and landlords Mark and Rachel Graham on Thursday received a framed copy of the response.

A framed letter from Vogue publishers Conde Nast
The framed copy of the letter arrived on Thursday morning (The Star Inn At Vogue)

A cover note read: “From one Vogue to another – please accept our apologies.”

Mr Graham told the PA news agency: “I thought that was a nice touch. I did enjoy that.”

Mr Graham said he could not believe it when he received the original letter requesting that the pub’s name be changed.

“I thought that one of my customers was having a wind-up,” he said.

Once he established the letter was indeed genuine, he wrote back pointing out the publishers’ error and giving a lesson on the origin of the hamlet’s name.

“The word ‘vogue’ is actually a Cornish word and it means smelting house or blowing house, where the tin was smelted,” he said.

The Star Inn At Vogue
The Star Inn At Vogue is around two miles from Redruth (The Star Inn At Vogue)

The Grahams now hope to make the most of the situation by getting representatives of the magazine down to Cornwall to visit the pub, which is said to have stood for around 200 years.

“I think it would be good on both parties if we met in person, shook hands and had lunch and a couple of real ale pints,” Mr Graham said.

Mr Graham said most of his regular customers are not big followers of the fashion world and that “half of them haven’t even heard of” Vogue magazine.

He added: “Everything in Cornwall is just anything that is chilled and relaxed and easygoing.

“We don’t follow fashion trends, we set them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier