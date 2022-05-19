Toni Rudiger’s hospital ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toni Rudiger’s hospital ball

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 7.25pm
Toni Rudiger, pictured, has made a farewell visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Mike Egerton/PA)
Toni Rudiger, pictured, has made a farewell visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Mike Egerton/PA)

Toni Rudiger made a surprise farewell visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital this week.

The Chelsea defender will join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, after five years at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany defender has been a staunch supporter of the NHS and his local hospital during his time at Chelsea, and made another visit this week before he departs west London this summer.

Rudiger spent an afternoon at the hospital, delivering presents, signing autographs and meeting patients on the site’s wards.

“I’ve fully enjoyed visiting Chelsea and Westminster Hospital now and over the years,” said Rudiger.

“It’s always been important to me to come out into the community and show my support, and once again it’s been a real pleasure to meet both patients and staff who are such an inspiration.

“The hospital and staff are incredible and work tirelessly to deliver the best possible care – thank you for everything you do – I will miss you all!”

The visit was organised by Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Foundation and its official charity CW+.

Rudiger visited paediatric wards and also met staff from the Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU), in just his latest visit to the hospital that he has attended regularly during his time with the Blues.

Chelsea v Brentford – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Toni Rudiger is Real Madrid-bound (PA)

“We would like to say a big thank you to Toni for his time today and for his support and generosity over the years,” said Chelsea and Westminster Hospital director Dominic Conlin.

“There has been a real buzz around the hospital and it means so much to the staff to know that Toni has supported them.

“The visit has especially brightened up the day of our younger patients and their families.

“It’s such a boost for them to meet one of their heroes and be inspired, and it makes a real difference to their care and experience.”

