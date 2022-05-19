Joe Biden backs Nato applications from Sweden and Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Biden backs Nato applications from Sweden and Finland

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 8.19pm Updated: May 19 2022, 8.21pm
President Joe Biden accompanied by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden has supported applications by Sweden and Finland to join Nato as Russia’s war in the heart of Europe challenges the continent’s security.

The US president rejected Turkey’s opposition, insisting the two countries “meet every Nato requirement and then some”.

Mr Biden walked to a White House Rose Garden appearance with his hands on the shoulders of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland in a meeting designed to emphasize US backing of their Nato candidacies.

The firm show of support was targeted not only at Russia, but also Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier emphasised his opposition to the two countries joining the military alliance.

Mr Erdogan’s new comments added to uncertainty about whether he is determined to derail the expansion, which needs the unanimous support of all 30 Nato members, or whether he is using the threat to gain concessions from the two nations as well as the United States.

Mr Biden said the US and allies would “deter and confront any aggression while Finland and Sweden are in this accession process”.

Once-neutral Finland and Sweden are abandoning what in Sweden’s case has been 200 years of military non-alignment, driven to join Nato’s mutual defence pact in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war there.

Acceptance of the countries would bring into the alliance two well-equipped, modern militaries on Russia’s doorstep. It would also serve as a powerful and lasting rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences of his invasion.

Ms Andersson said: “Russia’s full-scale aggression against a sovereign and democratic neighbour… was a watershed moment for Sweden. And my government has come to the conclusion that the security of the Swedish people will be best protected within the Nato alliance.”

Not only are Sweden and Finland fully qualified but “having two new Nato members in the high north will enhance the security of our alliance”, Mr Biden.

Biden
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto addresses reporters (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Even as the three leaders were gathering, however, Nr Erdogan was hardening his public stand against the expansion effort.

He accused the two countries — as he often does the US and Western nations in general — of being too receptive to Turkish Kurdish groups that he calls terrorists.

Mr Erdogan’s abrupt objections on that point have brought uncertainty to an application process that had been expected to win quick approval. Turkey’s threatened veto is crucial because Nato acceptance of new members requires unanimity.

“We have told our relevant friends we would say ‘no’ to Finland and Sweden’s entry into Nato, and we will continue on our path like this,” Mr Erdogan said in a video aired in Turkey.

Mr Biden said he began the private discussions that led to the two Scandinavian leaders’ “momentous” decision to join Nato back in December, even as Russian forces were gathering on the border with Ukraine, ahead of Mr Putin’s February 24 invasion.

The United States and its allies say that the invasion, while failing in Russia’s aim of unseating Ukraine’s Western-friendly government, is only strengthening the West’s security alliances.

Mr Niinisto credited Mr Biden’s months of encouragement with playing a crucial role in the decision by his country and Sweden to team up with Nato to face any future threat from Russia or others.

