Everton safe after comeback against Crystal Palace as Burnley grab lifeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Everton safe after comeback against Crystal Palace as Burnley grab lifeline

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.15pm
Everton boss Frank Lampard celebrates as the Toffees secured their safety (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton boss Frank Lampard celebrates as the Toffees secured their safety (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton secured their Premier League status by coming from two goals down to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 at a jubilant Goodison Park.

Things looked bleak for the Toffees when they conceded first-half goals to Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew but Michael Keane started the fightback and Richarlison drew Frank Lampard’s side level.

Then, five minutes from time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin launched himself at a free-kick and found the net. That sparked a brief pitch invasion, which was repeated on a larger scale at full-time when the job was complete.

Fans ran onto the pitch after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's winner
Fans ran onto the pitch after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s winner (Peter Byrne/PA)

The final relegation place will be occupied by either Leeds or Burnley, who go into the last game of the season level on points after the Clarets drew 1-1 at Aston Villa.

Ashley Barnes converted a penalty late in the first half after a clumsy challenge from Emi Buendia on Maxwel Cornet but the Argentinian redeemed himself just after the break with the equaliser.

Nick Pope made a string of fine saves in the second half while Wout Weghorst was denied by a last-ditch block from Tyrone Mings before Matt Lowton was sent off in stoppage time for a late challenge.

The point was enough to lift Burnley out of the bottom three courtesy of their superior goal difference ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Newcastle. Leeds must go to Brentford and get a positive result.

Chelsea all but secured third place with a 1-1 draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

James Maddison put the visitors ahead after only six minutes but Marcos Alonso equalised with a volley before half-time to leave Chelsea three points ahead of Tottenham and with a far superior goal difference.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier