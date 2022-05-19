Gareth Bale move to Cardiff would ‘tick all the boxes’ – Wales boss Robert Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gareth Bale move to Cardiff would ‘tick all the boxes’ – Wales boss Robert Page

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.33pm
Could Gareth Bale be applauding fans in Cardiff on club duty as well as playing for Wales? (Simon Galloway/PA)
Could Gareth Bale be applauding fans in Cardiff on club duty as well as playing for Wales? (Simon Galloway/PA)

Gareth Bale joining hometown club Cardiff “makes sense” and “ticks all the boxes”, according to his Wales manager Robert Page.

Bale’s nine-year stay at Real Madrid will come to an end after the Spanish club’s Champions League final date with Liverpool on May 28.

Speculation persists that the 32-year-old may retire should Wales fail to win their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on June 5.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale celebrates at the Cardiff City Stadium in March after his two-goal show sent Wales into a World Cup play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)

But Bale is likely to find a new club should Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and, as incredible as it sounds, Cardiff – who finished 18th in the Sky Bet Championship this season – would appear to be in the running for his signature.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett hinted as much this week by telling WalesOnline that the decision would be down to “a personal choice and not about money”.

Addressing Cardiff rumours that refuse to go away, Page – a former Bluebirds player himself – said of a possible homecoming: “It ticks all the boxes. Ultimately, it’s Gareth’s decision and Cardiff City’s.

“And I think he’s right to say ‘Let’s throw full focus on to the fifth’. Let’s get there first and have that discussion.

Cardiff City v Coventry City – Sky Bet Championship – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to his hometown club Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We can carry on talking about it and guess, have our opinion, and it does make sense. It makes a lot of sense. He can base himself at a training ground he’s familiar with.

“Ultimately, let’s see what happens on the fifth and I’ll probably be the first one after the game to ask the question

“I wouldn’t want him to retire. The door is always open, for what he does in the changing room as well.

“I’d want him to carry on as long as he possibly can because it’s the influence he has in that changing room as well.”

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Wales manager Robert Page says a Cardiff move for Gareth Bale “makes sense” (PA)

Bale has played little more than 20 minutes for Real since scoring twice in Wales’ 2-1 World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Austria on March 24.

He has been troubled by a back problem that Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said had left him unable to move, and was absent from the club’s last five matchday squads.

But, on Thursday, Bale was named in a 27-man squad for Wales’ busy June itinerary, which also includes four Nations League games, and by Ancelotti for Real’s final LaLiga game of the season at home to Real Betis.

Wales’ opening Nations League game is away to Poland on June 1, although Bale is unlikely to be risked for that pre-World Cup play-off fixture in Wroclaw.

“We will keep in touch with him,” Page said over suggestions that Bale might not be involved in Real’s Champions League final squad.

“It’s common sense that if he is not going to feature at all, and Real Madrid are happy with releasing him, then of course we would like him on camp.

“They don’t have to. We don’t have the players (officially) until the 30th, so we can’t pull rank on that.

“We just have to go with what they suggest. Rightly so because he’s employed by the club, but if there’s an opportunity to get players in earlier then we would like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier