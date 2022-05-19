Charles test drives Canadian Rangers’ snowmobile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles test drives Canadian Rangers’ snowmobile

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.57am
The Prince of Wales tried out a snowmobile for size and marvelled at its modern creature comfort of heated handles when he met Canadian Rangers (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales tried out a snowmobile for size and marvelled at its modern creature comfort of heated handles when he met Canadian Rangers (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales tried out a snowmobile for size and marvelled at its modern creature comfort of heated handles when he met the Canadian Rangers.

Charles did not need to be asked twice to sit astride the machine as he talked with members of the organisation in the Northwest Territories, near its capital Yellowknife, to learn about their role and the equipment they use.

The snowmobile costs 25,000 Canadian dollars (£15,643) and has all the accessories needed by the Rangers, who describe the vehicle as an essential piece of kit for the winter conditions when the landscape is covered in snow and ice.

As he sat on the machine he was told by Sergeant Andrea Fischer that the handle bars he gripped had heaters.

Charles, who was a keen skier, referred to riding a snowmobile in the past: “When I tried it 40 years ago there were no hand warmers.”

Earlier when he was shown a new rifle adopted by the Rangers and the older version they had used, a Lee Enfield rifle, he recognised it immediately and said: “When I was at school 60 years ago that’s what we were using.”

At the end of his tour of outdoor displays showcasing the Rangers he was presented with their uniform – a red hoodie – and made an honorary Ranger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier