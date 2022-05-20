Prince of Wales shows off moves during traditional drum dance in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Prince of Wales shows off moves during traditional drum dance in Canada

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 3.09am
Charles busted some moves as he took part in 1,000-year-old traditional Dene Drum Dance in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories (Jacob King/PA)
Charles busted some moves as he took part in 1,000-year-old traditional Dene Drum Dance in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories (Jacob King/PA)

Charles busted some moves as he took part in 1,000-year-old traditional Dene Drum Dance in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories.

The Prince of Wales spoke to Chief Edward Sangris and Chief Fred Sangris in private about issues affecting indigenous people on his trip to see the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Leadership at the Chief Drygeese Government Building in Detta.

He also watched two teams take part in demonstrations of the Dene Hand Game contest.

The Prince of Wales watches a display following a roundtable with Yellowknives Dene First Nation Leadership in Yellowknife
(Jacob King/PA)

Charles was then happily coaxed by the chiefs to participate in a conga-style dance.

He smiled as dancers took selfies while the line wound itself in a circle around the room.

Jennifer Drygeese, 67, said afterwards: “He was really good, he had rhythm. He really looked like he enjoyed himself.

“It means a lot to us. He just got up and danced. He looked like he has done it before.”

Chief Edward said: “It was awesome. He fitted right in. It shows he really does care about the community.”

The dance, which consists of drumming and singing, is performed at most gatherings and celebrations.

The drummers sing and play their caribou hide drums in a rhythmic beat while dancing around in a clockwise direction to follow the direction of the sun.

Charles also gave the chiefs two bird boxes from his home at Highgrove.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier