Camilla laughs after being presented with stress ball made from beaver fur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Camilla laughs after being presented with stress ball made from beaver fur

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 3.23am
The Duchess of Cornwall laughed when she was presented with a fluffy gift in Yellowknife, Canada, and was told it was a stress ball made of beaver fur (Jacob King/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall laughed when she was presented with a fluffy gift in Yellowknife, Canada, and was told it was a stress ball made of beaver fur (Jacob King/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall laughed when she was presented with a fluffy gift in Yellowknife, Canada, and was told it was a stress ball made of beaver fur.

“Everybody needs a stress ball,” Camilla said.

Jane Dragon, 81, handmade the ball for the duchess, explaining: “It’s from sheared beaver.”

“We are very lucky to see them,” Ms Dragon added.

“I met the Queen when she came and now they are here.”

Charles and Camilla visited the Dettah community on Thursday and were welcomed by the two Chiefs for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation – Chief Edward Sangris of the Dettah and Chief Fred Sangris of Ndilo.

The Premier of the Northwest Territories, the honourable Caroline Cochrane, then introduced them to representatives from the Northwest Territories Council of Leaders.

Charles had telephoned the Elders before the tour.

Charles and Camilla also took part in a Feeding the Fire Ceremony, led by Elder Bernadette Martin.

Smoke came up from a central fire pit while they put offerings of tobacco in and traditional drummers played.

Elders then led the group in a prayer to the spirits.

Charles and Camilla were introduced to Angela Lafferty, director of language, culture and history for the YKDFN, who explained how different moose antlers were used to scrape hides before they were tanned.

Charles and Camilla looked at some local drums and were presented with a pair of traditional moccasins each.

“They are amazing,” said Charles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier