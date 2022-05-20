UK braces for a dampener as spell of warm weather comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK braces for a dampener as spell of warm weather comes to an end

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 11.13am
A field of purple Phacelia near the village of Brington in Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
A field of purple Phacelia near the village of Brington in Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The UK is set to be “cooler than it has been” with widespread showers across the country, as the recent spell of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end, the Met Office has said.

Some parts of the South East will reach 21C (70F) on Saturday, but this will be the last day of sunshine for some time, as another weather front on Sunday will bring showers from the West and cooler temperatures.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said there is a chance that the high pressure system from the continent, responsible for the high temperatures and dramatic thunderstorms seen in some areas this week, will “encroach into the very far corner of the South East early next week” and bring yet more thunderstorms to the region”.

However, forecasters now consider the possibility of blood rain, when relatively high concentrations of red dust or particles get mixed into rain and make it look red-hued as it falls, to be unlikely as this continental weather system loses its grip on the UK.

People enjoy a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
People enjoy a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Blood rain, when it occurs in the UK, often leaves desert sand residue on cars and other surfaces.

Mr Miles said that the recent good weather “is going to fall off Monday, Tuesday.

“Most places early next week will be feeling cooler than they have been this week.”

Elsewhere in the country will see “temperatures generally trending down to closer to average”, Mr Miles said, “with showers coming from the West”, with temperatures of 16C (61F) in the South West and 14C (57F) in parts of the North East.

The average temperature for the month of May in England is 16C (60.8F), but temperatures soared to 27.5C (81.5F) on Tuesday in south-eastern areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier