Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Divock Origi with striker to leave Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Divock Origi with striker to leave Liverpool

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.29pm
Jurgen Klopp has hailed Divock Origi (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp has hailed Divock Origi (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed striker Divock Origi will leave at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has not played enough matches to trigger an extension to his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan.

Despite his lack of playing time Origi has become something of a cult hero to the Kop after his goals against Everton, particularly his 96th-minute winner at Anfield in December 2018, and his double in the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona.

Asked about what send-off the players who could leave in the summer – veteran midfielder James Milner is also out of contract – might get at Anfield on Sunday against Wolves Klopp said: “We can only do that with the few we know it definitely. I think it’s only Div, right?

“I expect Div to get a special reception. He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend, one of the most important players I ever had.

“That might sound strange with the amount of games he had but it was a pure joy to work together. It is not over yet, it is just the last Premier League game.

“He deserves all good thoughts we can generate somehow for his future. Wherever he will go he will be successful, 100 percent.

“He is an outstanding player, outstanding boy. Everybody in the team loves him because he is just a relaxed, lovable guy.

“It will be a harsh moment when he actually leaves, it will not be now but it will be hard.

“Since I’ve been here Div is here and I’ll remember so many things when I think about Div: important goals, injuries, bad injuries, ups and downs.

“He is a Liverpool legend, no doubt.”

There are a number of other players, the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino for example, who have struggled for game time in the last few months and have been linked with summer moves away.

Klopp, however, wants to keep this squad together.

“I don’t want to see anybody leave but that is life. I have no idea, nobody came to see me and said they want to leave and no agent called me,” he added.

“We will see what happens. It’s not the time to think about it. What happened this season is just possible because of the group we have; we have top-class players, world-class players in moments when we had in the past not.

“I have no idea who wants to go and I don’t see that really but if somebody comes around the corner and says ‘I have a club I want to go’ that then is the normal thing that happens and the other club has to make an offer because as long as the boys are here we have to agree as well.

“But it is really not the moment, it is the moment where we need to focus 100 percent, keep everyone in line – which is not a problem actually – for these last two games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier