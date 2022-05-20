Peng Shuai ‘looking forward to visiting Europe’ once Covid measures ease – IOC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peng Shuai ‘looking forward to visiting Europe’ once Covid measures ease – IOC

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 7.01pm
IOC officials were in contact with Peng Shuai two weeks ago, its president Thomas Bach has said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
IOC officials were in contact with Peng Shuai two weeks ago, its president Thomas Bach has said (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Peng Shuai has apparently told Olympic officials she wants to visit Europe but coronavirus restrictions in China are delaying the trip.

There have been concerns over Peng’s safety and freedom after she appeared to allege she had been sexually assaulted by a Chinese government official in a social media post last November.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president Thomas Bach have been in contact with her since November, and say they have received assurances that she is safe and well, but the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) remains unsatisfied and will not hold any events in China this year as a result.

Peng has not been seen in public since the Beijing Winter Olympics in February but Bach said on Friday that members of the IOC’s athletes commission had been in contact with her on two or three occasions since those Games, with the most recent contact coming two weeks ago.

Bach said: “She’s looking forward to be able to come to Europe and to visit Lausanne, apparently in particular the Olympic museum. This is what I have been told from the calls, but then also maybe to watch one or the other tennis tournament.

“But at this moment in time, you know about the very strict anti-Covid measures in China and about also the quarantine requirements if ever you can leave at all. So we’ll have to see how this develops. But the contact, as we already said, is ongoing.”

China has adopted a ‘zero Covid’ strategy and some residents of Shanghai have been under lockdown for six weeks.

