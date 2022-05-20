Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 7.29pm Updated: May 20 2022, 11.31pm
Aimee Osbourne, who creates electropop music under the name ARO, talks to music producer Jamal Davis, outside a Hollywood recording studio in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Aimee Osbourne, who creates electropop music under the name ARO, talks to music producer Jamal Davis, outside a Hollywood recording studio in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person, her mother said.

The fire erupted on Thursday afternoon in a two-storey commercial building, and it took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said.

Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure and were evaluated at the scene but both declined to be taken to a hospital, Mr Scott said.

The Talk presenters announced
Sharon Osbourne said she was devastated for the victim (Ian West/PA)

“Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure,” he said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One of the two survivors was the elder daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne said in an Instagram post.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were “the lucky two that made it out alive”, Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

“It is utterly heart-breaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” she said, adding “our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire”.

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not take part in the Osbourne family’s reality show.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed but friends and others who worked in the building told The Los Angeles Times he was 26-year-old Nathan Avery Edwards, who recorded, produced and mixed music under the name Avery Drift.

Jonathan Wellman, who rented a recording space in the building down the hall from Edwards, told the Times he was “a talented young artist, producer, engineer”.

Aimee Osbourne Studio Fire
Los Angeles investigators climb the roof of a Hollywood recording studio (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The structure houses several recording and rehearsal studios. Wellman, who was in his studio at the time, said the unit where the fire appears to have started was fully engulfed in flames by the time anyone from the building got to it and it was impossible to try to put it out.

A hip-hop artist named Maxxamillion said he lost his entire studio and 50,000 dollars worth of equipment.

“I opened the door, I saw smoke coming from across the hall,” he told KABC-TV. “I immediately reached over to grab a jug of water. I threw it at the door, flames bursted. I tried to go back to my room and grab anything I could, but flames were everywhere, and we ran out the building, and that was it.”

People inside said they heard no smoke detectors and saw no sprinklers go off.

“I was my own smoke detector,” Jamal Davis, who was in his recording studio, told the Times. “I ran to my room and grabbed my stuff and left my door open, trying to call my cats out to follow me.”

He tried to go back in to save his four cats, but the smoke was too thick and he lost them all, Davis said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]