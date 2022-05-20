British climber back home after record-breaking 16th Everest summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British climber back home after record-breaking 16th Everest summit

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 10.17pm
Kenton Cool was greeted by his family (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A British mountaineer who was once told he would never walk again unaided has been greeted by his family as he arrived back in the country following a record-breaking climb of Mount Everest.

Kenton Cool, 48, from Gloucestershire, arrived at Heathrow Airport on Friday evening a few days after after having reached the peak for a 16th time – more than any other non-Sherpa.

Mr Cool made the 8,849-metre summit of the world’s tallest mountain at 4.30am on May 15, alongside British fitness entrepreneur Rebecca Louise, who was completing the feat for the first time.

Kenton Cool was embraced by daughter Saffron and son Willoughby at Heathrow Airport (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was greeted at Heathrow by wife Jazz and their two children – Saffron, 12, and Willoughby, nine.

The record comes despite a warning he would never walk again unaided after he shattered both heel bones in a rock-climbing accident in 1996 from which he still suffers chronic pain.

“This was after one of the most spectacular climbs I’ve had on Everest,” Mr Cool told his 51,000 followers on Instagram, alongside a picture taken among the Himalayas after completing the ascent.

“The almost full moon, glistening stars and cloudless sky provided the backdrop.

Kenton Cool reached the summit of Mount Everest for a 16th time on May 15 (Kenton Cool/PA)

“It’s summit 16 for me, a record of sorts but really it’s not about that, it’s a celebration of team work, dedication and passion.”

Mr Cool previously became the first person to complete the Everest triple crown, scaling Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse in a single push without returning to base camp.

He was also the first British guide to lead a client to the summit of K2, the world’s second tallest mountain.

