Tammy Abraham sets new Serie A scoring record in Roma win at Torino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tammy Abraham sets new Serie A scoring record in Roma win at Torino

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 11.03pm
Tammy Abraham (right) celebrates scoring Roma’s second goal in their 3-0 Serie A win at Torino (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham (right) celebrates scoring Roma’s second goal in their 3-0 Serie A win at Torino (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Tammy Abraham set a new scoring record for an English player in a single Serie A season as Roma secured Europa League qualification with a 3-0 win at Torino.

Abraham’s first-half double took his league tally to 17, eclipsing the 16 goals Gerry Hitchens scored for Inter Milan in 1961-62.

Roma play Dutch side Feyenoord in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

But Jose Mourinho’s side could not afford to relax with a top-six place to be claimed.

Andrea Belotti went close to giving Torino the lead in what might have been the Italy striker’s final appearance for the club.

However, Belotti blasted wide and Torino were punished after 33 minutes when Abraham twisted past Tommaso Pobega to finish calmly from eight yards.

Abraham surpassed Hitchens’ mark three minutes before the interval, converting from the penalty spot after Etrit Berisha had brought him down.

Lorenzo Pellegrini dispatched a second Roma penalty 12 minutes from time after Nicolo Zaniolo was wrestled to the ground by Alessandro Buongiorno.

Roma’s victory leaves Fiorentina and Atalanta to battle for seventh spot and Conference League qualification on the final weekend in Italy.

LaLiga champions Real Madrid ended their season with a goalless draw at home to Real Betis.

There was no Bernabeu farewell for Gareth Bale, who was omitted from the matchday squad after being named in Carlo Ancelotti’s provisional party on Thursday.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Gareth Bale was not afforded a Bernabeu send-off for the final home match of his Real Madrid career (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale, who is leaving Real Madrid this summer, has won the Champions League four times during his nine years in Spain.

But his relationship with the Madrid media and Real fans has soured and he has rarely featured this season.

Karim Benzema twice went close to breaking the deadlock in the closing stages.

Betis defended well and Real were forced to share the spoils ahead of next week’s Champions League final date with Liverpool in Paris.

Relegated Levante ended their campaign on a high note with a 4-2 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Gonzalo Melero scored a first-half double, with Roger and captain Coke also on target.

Alvaro Garcia Rivera had put Vallecano ahead after 18 minutes, and Sergio Guardiola Navarro struck their second from the penalty spot.

Auxerre beat Sochaux in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the Ligue 1 relegation/promotion play-off game.

Neither side could score in 120 minutes of football and Auxerre won the shoot-out 5-4.

Auxerre will now meet the side that finishes 18th in Ligue 1 – likely to be either Metz or St Etienne – in a two-legged tie to determine who plays top-flight football next season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier