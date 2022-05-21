Royal family ‘providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugee families’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal family ‘providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugee families’

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 5.37am
The royal family are reportedly providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The royal family are reportedly providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The royal family are reportedly providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland.

Members of the royals have vowed to “do their bit” and are housing refugees but the family has “no wish” for publicity, according to the Daily Express.

Some 53,800 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the UK under visa schemes, including the Homes for Ukraine programme, which amounts to just over half the number of visas granted.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told the Express: “We are assisting in a number of ways but will not be commenting further.”

It is not known which royals are housing refugees or where the accommodation is being provided, with the palace contacted for further information.

The palace was used to house royal refugees during the Second World War, with Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands as well as Norway’s King Haalon and his son Prince Olaf staying there after fleeing the Nazis in 1940.

The Prince of Wales said last month he hopes Britain is welcoming to Ukrainians, in an “emotional” meeting with families who have fled Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The Prince of Wales, in his role as Patron of World Jewish Relief, is shown a map of Ukraine
The Prince of Wales is one member of the royal family who has been outspoken in his support of Ukrainians (Ben Stansall/PA)

Charles made the comments on April 28 during a visit to the World Jewish Relief (WJR) charity in north London, which has sent food, money and medicine to the war-torn country.

Charles, a patron of the group since 2015, has made a financial contribution to its efforts although the sum has not been made public.

Charles and Camilla met members of the Ukrainian community at a cathedral in Ottawa during their tour of Canada earlier this week, with the Duchess of Cornwall telling a family who fled from Lutsk and were forced to leave their father there to fight: “We are so behind you.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, at the start of March thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for expressing their solidarity with the people of his homeland.

The foreign leader said he was “grateful” to the couple who tweeted on February 27 that they stood with “the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight” for their future.

The reported royal housing of those fleeing the conflict comes days after the minister in charge of Homes for Ukraine called for the scheme to become a model for dealing with future refugee crises.

Lord Harrington, who was drafted in to run the programme in March, told an audience in Westminster on Thursday: “My vision is for this system to be a permanent part of Government, so that when refugee crises happen – and unfortunately they do all the time – we have a machinery.”

He added: “We’ve got lots of goodwill, we’ve got this machinery of Government in place – it’s not perfect but it’s improving day by day – and I hope it will become a permanent part of how this country deals with refugees.”

The programme has, however, been criticised for the length of time it has taken for the refugees to reach the UK and the fact that some Ukrainians have reportedly been made homeless after falling out with their hosts.

