Australians vote to determine conservative government future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Australians vote to determine conservative government future

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 6.19am
Polling stations opened across Australia on Saturday for voters to decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term. (Mark Baker/AP)
Polling stations opened across Australia on Saturday for voters to decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term. (Mark Baker/AP)

Polling stations opened across Australia on Saturday for voters to decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party is a favourite to win its first election since 2007.

But Mr Morrison defied the opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

His coalition holds the narrowest of majorities — 76 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.

Australia Politics
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese walks with his dog, Toto, after he voted in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Both leaders campaigned in Melbourne on Saturday before voting in their hometown of Sydney.

The first polling stations will close on the country’s east coast at 6pm local time (8am GMT). The west coast is two hours behind.

Due to the pandemic, more than 48% of Australia’s 17 million electors have voted early or applied for postal votes, which will likely slow the count.

Voting is compulsory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters cast ballots at the last election.

Early polling for reasons of travel or work began two weeks ago and the Australian Electoral Commission will continue collecting postal votes for another two weeks.

The government changed regulations on Friday to enable people recently infected with Covid-19 to vote over the phone.

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia despite 15% of polling staff falling sick this week with Covid-19 and flu.

Mr Albanese said he had thought Mr Morrison would have called the election last weekend because Australia’s prime minister is expected at a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If we get a clear outcome today then whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, which isn’t ideal, I’ve got to say, immediately after a campaign,” Mr Albanese said.

Analysts have said that Mr Morrison left the election until the latest date available to him to give himself more time to reduce Labor’s lead in opinion polls.

Australia Politics
Voters mark their ballots at an inner Sydney polling station (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Labor is promising more spending on care for children and the elderly. The coalition is promising better economic management as Australia’s deficit soars because of the pandemic.

Mr Morrison said if re-elected his government would deliver lower taxes as well as downward pressure on interest rates and costs of living.

“It’s a choice about who can best manage our economy and our finances because a strong economy is what guarantees your future,” Mr Morrison said.

The closely watched Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Saturday put Labor ahead with 53% of voter support.

The poll surveyed 2,188 voters across Australia from May 13 to 19 and had a 2.9% margin of error.

At the last election in 2019, the split of votes between the government and Labor was 51.5% to 48.5% — the exact opposite of the result that Australia’s five most prominent polls including Newspoll had predicted.

As well as campaigning against Labor, Mr Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party is fighting off a new challenge from so-called teal independent candidates to key government lawmakers’ re-election in party strongholds.

The teal independents are marketed as a greener shade than the Liberal Party’s traditional blue colour and want stronger government action on reducing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions than either the government or Labor are proposing.

The government aims to reduce Australia’s emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor has promised a 43% reduction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier