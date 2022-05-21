What the papers say – May 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – May 21

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 6.43am
What the papers say – May 21 (PA)
What the papers say – May 21 (PA)

The Saturday front pages feature royal generosity to refugees, a “fatcat Chancellor” and Brexit complications.

The Foreign Secretary tells The Daily Telegraph she wants to see Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova “equipped to Nato standard” to guard it against potential Russian aggression.

The Daily Express says the royal family are providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland.

Returning to Liz Truss and The Independent reports the Foreign Secretary will meet with a top Democrat on Saturday as tensions mount over the UK’s controversial plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The i weekend has the Prime Minister and Chancellor facing a Cabinet revolt over their failure to commit to a “consistent message on the economy”, with the Daily Mail reporting a poll which shows Boris Johnson must handle the rising cost of living or lose the next election.

The Daily Mirror calls Rishi Sunak the “fatcat Chancellor” as it says he and his wife Akshata Murty have made The Sunday Times Rich List – or, as the Daily Star refers to it, the Rish list – with a £730 million fortune.

The Guardian reports police leaders are set to apologise and say they are “ashamed” of alleged “discrimination and bias” within their ranks.

Wall Street slumped into a “bear market” – in which benchmark indices drop 20% or more from a recent high –  on Friday as fears over economic growth and inflation sparked a sell-off, according to FT Weekend.

And The Sun says a Yorkshire father-of-two has left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee the pair took in.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier