Harry Kane stays on Spurs penalties despite Son Heung-min’s Golden Boot pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Kane stays on Spurs penalties despite Son Heung-min’s Golden Boot pursuit

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 9.03am
Harry Kane will remain on penalty duties at Norwich, despite Son Heung-min’s pursuit of the Golden Boot (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane will remain on penalty duties at Norwich, despite Son Heung-min’s pursuit of the Golden Boot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Antonio Conte insists Harry Kane will remain on penalty duty for Tottenham at Norwich, despite Son Heung-min’s pursuit of the Golden Boot.

The South Korean is enjoying his best ever season and is on 21 Premier League goals, just one behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the top scorer race.

Son will be trying to overhaul the Egyptian when Spurs visit Norwich on Sunday, but will not be assuming spot-kicks should Spurs be awarded one.

Conte reiterated that the team’s need to get the point that would clinch Champions League qualification is greater than Son’s personal quest.

The Italian said: “Before (personal interest) there is the interest of the team and Harry Kane is our player who has to kick. If there is this opportunity Kane has to kick.

“Then I am pleased for Sonny, he deserves to stay in this position, but don’t forget the first interest is the target of the team not personal targets, the personal target comes later.

“If we are good to match both situations I am the first to be happy, but I repeat, I know Sonny thinks my way because he is a really good guy, he is a smart person, a very intelligent person.

“I am the first person to be happy to have a player in my team win the Golden Boot, I am the first. But if you ask me to pick one of these two, you know which is my answer. I also know Sonny’s answer.”

Spurs will return to the Champions League after two seasons away if they can earn a point against already-relegated Norwich.

The Canaries have lost 12 out of their last 15 games as they head back to the Championship, but Conte is not letting anyone think it will be a foregone conclusion for his side.

“I don’t forget in the past what happened, I remember Manchester City in the last game when they were losing against QPR. In England it is not easy,” he said.

“I remember when City lost the FA Cup against Wigan. Football is beautiful especially for these reasons.

“You start 0-0 and if you don’t start with the right concentration and focus anything can happen.

“We know very well the importance of the game. We prepare very well and the focus has to be massive for everybody, if someone thinks the situation is easy I am not that person and I don’t transfer these thoughts to my players.

“Football is beautiful for this reason because it is unpredictable, if you don’t go with 100 per cent focus you risk to lose, especially in England. Everton and Crystal Palace was incredible, 2-0 and then 3-2.

“We have to pay attention but we work a lot to arrive mentally strong at this appointment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier