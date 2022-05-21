German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 9.23am Updated: May 21 2022, 11.35am
Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)
Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country’s weather service has said.

One of them left a trail of destruction and more than 40 people injured in a western city.

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home.

Storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled on to rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

A wall is missing in a chemical plant in Paderborn, German
Damage at a chemical plant in Paderborn (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia – in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter, news agency dpa reported.

Forty-three people were injured in Paderborn as the tornado tore across the city’s central area on Friday afternoon, 13 of them seriously, mayor Michael Dreier said.

Trees in a park and traffic lights “snapped like matches”, roofs were ripped off buildings and windows smashed, he told reporters on Saturday, and the storm left a roughly 300 metre-wide trail of destruction.

A tree hit the windscreen of a fire engine, but the occupants were not hurt.

Police urged people to stay home or stay out of the city on Saturday so as not to get in the way of recovery work.

They said they still expected possible risks from high wind.

A loaf of bread lies among the debris on the edge of a street in Paderborn, Germany
A loaf of bread lies among the debris on the edge of a street in Paderborn (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Further south, authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured on Friday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain was sweltering on Saturday under unusually high temperatures for late spring, with a mass of hot, dry air carrying dust from North Africa.

The mercury rose to 42.3C (108F) on Friday afternoon in Andujar, in the southern Andalucia region, after reaching 39.5C on Thursday.

Two of the region’s provincial capitals, Cordoba and Sevilla, also saw similar temperatures.

At least 13 regions were on alert on Saturday due to heat, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET said, and the temperatures could provoke storms in five of them.

The “unusual and extreme” temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]