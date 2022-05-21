Charles Leclerc continues to dominate in practice at Spanish Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles Leclerc continues to dominate in practice at Spanish Grand Prix

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 1.23pm
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in third practice (Joan Monfort/AP)
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in third practice (Joan Monfort/AP)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed a practice hat-trick at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The championship leader edged out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just seven hundredths, with the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton third and fourth respectively.

Carlos Sainz finished fifth, one spot ahead of Sergio Perez at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya, 16 miles north of Barcelona.

Leclerc, who holds a 19-point title advantage over Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s sixth round, has dominated all three practice sessions.

But the Ferrari driver will have Verstappen – winner of the past two races in Imola and Miami – hot on his heels for qualifying.

Both Mercedes cars could also be in the hunt, with Russell just 0.148secs back from Leclerc, and Hamilton a quarter-of-a-second adrift.

The Silver Arrows have brought a number of upgrades to Spain – including a revised floor and new front wing – and the early signs are encouraging for the team which has won the last eight constructors’ championships.

Russell is 23 points ahead of team-mate Hamilton after beating his seven-time world championship winning team-mate at four of the five grands prix.

And Hamilton, 37, trailed the younger Briton, 24, in the final one-hour running before qualifying.

“The sectors you gave me, is that to the fastest (driver) or to (George)?” asked Hamilton over the team radio.

“That’s to George, so that is best sectors to George,” answered his race engineer Peter Bonnington.

A tetchy Hamilton replied: “I only ever want to know the fastest.”

Mick Schumacher’s right-rear brakes caught on fire in the early moments with the German’s Haas team now facing a race against time to ensure his machine is ready to return to the track on Saturday afternoon.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

