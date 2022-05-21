Nine more bodies found in Kashmir tunnel collapse – taking toll to 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rescuers have found the bodies of nine more workers in a collapsed tunnel in Indian-controlled Kashmir – taking the death toll to 10.

The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction in the Himalayan region when it collapsed on Thursday night.

The body of one worker was recovered on Friday.

Aamir Ali, an official at the government’s disaster management department, said on Saturday that the bodies of all missing workers have now been recovered.

Emergency crews used heavy machinery to clear the wreckage at the site of the collapse in the southern Ramban district.

Officials said the section that collapsed was an approach tunnel used for ventilation and moving supplies and equipment to the main, under-construction tunnel.

The tunnel is part of a vast network of bridges and tunnels on the strategic highway that connects two key cities of Srinagar and Jammu in the disputed region.