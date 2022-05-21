Kramer Hickok holes out of bunker to record remarkable bogey in Tulsa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kramer Hickok holes out of bunker to record remarkable bogey in Tulsa

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 8.40pm
Kramer Hickok produced a remarkable bogey on day three of the US PGA Championship (Emil Lippe/AP)
Kramer Hickok produced a remarkable bogey on day three of the US PGA Championship (Emil Lippe/AP)

Making bogeys was a common occurrence in the third round of the US PGA Championship, but there was nothing common about one produced by American Kramer Hickok.

Hickok’s approach to the 12th hole at Southern Hills plugged in a greenside bunker and his first attempt to get out saw his ball hit the lip of the hazard and rebound on to his foot.

That no longer results in a penalty but the ball finished in the deep footprint Hickok had created when taking his stance, meaning a second lash at the sand also failed to get the ball on to the green.

The ball did at least fall back into a flat part of the bunker and Hickok admirably kept his composure to produce a superb fifth shot which landed on the putting surface and rolled inexorably into the hole.

Playing partner Jon Rahm was suitably impressed and gave Hickok a fist-bump as he made his way to retrieve the ball after one of the most remarkable bogeys of his career.

Hickok went on to record a third round of 75 to lie seven over par for the championship, with Rahm one shot worse off following a 76.

