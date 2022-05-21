Rory McIlroy suffers early blow to slip further back at US PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy suffers early blow to slip further back at US PGA Championship

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 9.42pm
Rory McIlroy made a costly mistake early in the third round of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)
Rory McIlroy's bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow in the third round of the US PGA Championship at a chilly Southern Hills.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow in the third round of the US PGA Championship at a chilly Southern Hills.

McIlroy began the day five shots off the lead held by American Will Zalatoris after failing to take full advantage of a flying start and favourable draw, the four-time major winner adding a second round of 71 to his opening 65 in Tulsa.

With Zalatoris and nearest challenger Mito Pereira both yet to win on the PGA Tour, McIlroy would have been hoping to exploit his experience in pursuit of a first major title since 2014, when he won the US PGA at Valhalla.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy walks to the third tee during the third round of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

However, after a run of five straight pars McIlroy pulled his tee shot to the par-three sixth into the water and ran up a double-bogey five to drop back to two under par.

Zalatoris was also two over par for his first five holes but Chile’s Pereira, who was playing just the second major of his career, had birdied the second and fifth to reach 10 under par and enjoy a three-shot lead.

A 30-degree drop in temperature and a change in wind direction was making scoring difficult, although Webb Simpson made a big move up the leaderboard with a back nine of 30 in a superb 65.

“I think it’s probably top two or three best rounds I’ve ever had in a major,  considering the conditions,” Simpson said.

“Today was a test of the mind as well as physically because we have a mist out there all day, clubface is getting a little wet, it’s blowing sideways.

“We’ve gone from 92 degrees to what we had today, so the ball is going way shorter. So there’s a lot of adjusting on the fly, and I typically don’t like to play when it’s colder weather, so I surprised myself a bit today. But I’ll take it.”

Simpson’s score was what Tiger Woods had been targeting after making the halfway cut with a shot to spare, but the 15-time major winner struggled to a 79 and admitted afterwards he was not certain to play the final round.

“Well, I’m sore. I know that for a fact,” Woods said. “We’ll do some work and see how it goes.”

