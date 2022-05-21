Kylian Mbappe celebrates new deal with hat-trick for PSG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylian Mbappe celebrates new deal with hat-trick for PSG

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 11.06pm
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory over Metz (Michel Spingler/AP/PA)
Kylian Mbappe celebrated his new three-year deal with a hat-trick as Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain signed off in style with a 5-0 rout of 10-man Metz.

Mbappe, whose continued presence at the Parc des Princes was confirmed before kick-off, struck twice within four first-half minutes before Neymar made it 3-0, and then completed his treble within five minutes of the restart.

The visitors’ cause was not aided by Boubacar Traore’s premature departure for a second bookable offence and Angel Di Maria, playing his final game for PSG, added a fifth with 23 minutes remaining.

Gerson scored twice to help Marseille leapfrog Monaco into second place and the Champions League group stage with a 4-0 victory over Strasbourg with Cengiz Under and substitute Cedric Bakambu also among the goals.

Wissam Ben Yedder looked to have handed Monaco victory at Lens until substitute Ignatius Ganago snatched a 2-2 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Rennes substitute Serhou Guirassy scored in the third minute of added time to secure a 2-2 draw at Lille and fourth place on goal difference.

The home side led twice through Timothy Weah, whose second came just two minutes from time, but Benjamin Bourigeaud and Guirassy ensured it finished 2-2.

That meant Andy Delort’s heroics counted for little after he scored a remarkable seven-minute hat-trick to fire Nice to a 3-2 victory at Reims.

With his side trailing to early goals from Hugo Ekitike and Kamory Doumbia, Delort converted a 75th-minute penalty and then levelled two minutes later before claiming an 82nd-minute winner.

Sekou Mara helped himself to a double as relegated Bordeaux finished the campaign with a 4-2 victory at Brest.

Goals from Moussa Dembele and Housem Aouar gave Lyon a 2-1 win at Clermont, while Thomas Mangani’s penalty and Mathias Pereira Lage’s strike saw Angers beat Montpellier 2-0.

Elsewhere, Lorient and 10-man Troyes drew 1-1 with Armand Lauriente cancelling out Yoann Touzghar’s opener to claim a point for the home side, while Ludovic Blas and substitute Romain Hamouma were on target as Nantes and St Etienne took a point apiece.

In Serie A, Martin Hongla’s late equaliser banked Verona a point from a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lazio.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside 14 minutes through Giovanni Simeone and Kevin Lasagna, and although the hosts were level before the half-hour mark thanks to Jovane Cabral and Felipe Anderson and went ahead through substitute Pedro, Martin Hongla’s 76th-minute goal meant it finished all square.

Alfred Duncan and Nicolas Gonzalez from the penalty spot scored in stoppage time at the end of both halves to ensure Juventus’ season ended in disappointing fashion with a 2-0 defeat at Fiorentina.

Musa Barrow’s 66th-minute goal was enough to earn Bologna victory at relegated Genoa, while Substitute Leo Stulac fired Empoli to a 1-0 win at Atalanta.

In LaLiga, Maximiliano Gomez’s first-half strike and Nestor Araujo’s own goal after the break secured a 2-0 home victory for Valencia over Celta Vigo which lifted them into ninth place.

Nine-man Red Bull Leipzig staged a remarkable fightback to win the German DFB Cup final on penalties.

Maximilian Eggestein had given Freiburg a 19th-minute lead before Leipzig were reduced to 10 men when Marcel Halstenberg was sent off, but they levelled through Christopher Nkunku to take it to extra time and although Kevin Kampl was also dismissed, prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

