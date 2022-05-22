Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon depart Saturday Night Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon depart Saturday Night Live

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 8.59am Updated: May 22 2022, 12.50pm
Kate McKinnon (PA)
Kate McKinnon (PA)

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those to depart Saturday Night Live, leaving the US sketch show without arguably its two most famous names.

Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also leaving the cast.

The departures represent one of the biggest cast shake-ups in years on a show that has seen unusual steadiness in recent seasons.

Saturday Night Live cast members Aidy Bryant, from left to right, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney
Saturday Night Live cast members Aidy Bryant, from left to right, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney (AP)

McKinnon, 38, won two Emmys and was nominated for nine in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton, and former attorney general Jeff Sessions.

McKinnon opened the last show of the series with an out-of-this-world skit, and said her final goodbyes on “Earth”.

“I love ya, thanks for letting me stay awhile. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,” she said to open the show.

Davidson, 28, joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons. His own personality often outshone the characters he played.

His comic commentaries as himself on “Weekend Update” were often his most viral moments. And he was as well-known for his life offscreen – dating Ariana Grande and current girlfriend Kim Kardashian – as on.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said during the show.

“I appreciate SNL for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you.”

Bryant, 35, joined the cast at the same time as McKinnon and has been a constant in sketches ever since, getting four Emmy nominations of her own.

Mooney, 37, appeared in nine seasons starting in 2013.

