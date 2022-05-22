India recall Cheteshwar Pujara for rescheduled Test against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
India recall Cheteshwar Pujara for rescheduled Test against England

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 4.08pm
Cheteshwar Pujara returns to the India squad for this summer’s rescheduled fifth Test against England (Adam Davy/PA)
Cheteshwar Pujara has been recalled to the India squad for July’s rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

Pujara was dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka in March, which India won 2-0.

The 34-year-old has been in outstanding form for Sussex this season, scoring four centuries in eight innings to average 120 in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Ravindra Jadeja, whose IPL season was ended by a rib injury, is also part of a 17-man touring party led by Rohit Sharma.

Batter Ajinkya Rahane misses out after being ruled with a hamstring injury.

The fifth Test will be staged at Edgbaston from July 1-5, with India leading the series 2-1.

Last summer’s decider at Old Trafford was called off when India were unable to field a team due to concerns over their number of Covid-19 cases inside the camp increasing.

Squad: R Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), S Gill, V Kohli, S Iyer, H Vihari, C Pujara, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, S Thakur, M Shami, J Bumrah, M Siraj, U Yadav, P Krishna.

