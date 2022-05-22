Manchester City to celebrate latest title with open-top bus parade on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City to celebrate latest title with open-top bus parade on Monday

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 6.48pm Updated: May 22 2022, 7.30pm
Manchester City fans will be treated to an open-top bus parade (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Manchester City fans will be treated to an open-top bus parade (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Manchester City will celebrate their dramatic Premier League title win with an open-top bus parade on Monday.

With the title slipping out of their grasp, Pep Guardiola’s overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and pip Liverpool to the crown, wrapping up a fourth league win in five years.

Super substitute Ilkay Gundogan completed his brace after Rodri had levelled on Sunday afternoon and City will celebrate with their fans in Manchester on Monday.

Rodri
Rodri was on target for City in their title-clinching match (John Walton/PA)

The club have revealed they will host an open-top bus parade in the city centre, starting from Exchange Square at approximately 6pm.

It will travel onto St Mary’s Gate and then south on Deansgate, before concluding with a stage show at the Beetham Tower.

Ahead of lifting the Premier League trophy, departing City skipper Fernandinho said: “To finish my nine years at City by winning my fifth Premier League title is a dream come true.

“This squad is genuinely special. The togetherness of the players is like nothing I have experienced before.

“These guys are my brothers, which makes winning the title even more special.

“I am leaving this summer, but I am very confident City will be successful again in the future.

“This club is fantastic and so are our fans, who have been with us every step of the way.

“Without them by our side, there is no way we can do what we have done these past five seasons. We have felt their energy and it has driven us on.”

