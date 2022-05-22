AC Milan win first title since 2011 but Stefano Pioli says his medal was stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

AC Milan win first title since 2011 but Stefano Pioli says his medal was stolen

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 11.20pm Updated: May 22 2022, 11.44pm
AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title (Michele Nucci/AP/PA)
AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title (Michele Nucci/AP/PA)

AC Milan secured their first Serie A title in 11 years – although head coach Stefano Pioli has pleaded for the return of his winner’s medal after claiming it was stolen amid the presentation ceremony.

The Rossoneri got their hands on the Scudetto for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign courtesy of a 3-0 win at Sassuolo, with Olivier Giroud bagging a brace and Franck Kessie also on the scoresheet.

Pioli was the figurehead behind Milan’s 19th top-flight title, with his former side Inter settling for second despite their own 3-0 win over Sampdoria, although the 56-year-old had a sour end to the day.

Stefano Pioli said his Serie A winner's medal was stolen (Spada/AP/PA)
Stefano Pioli said his Serie A winner’s medal was stolen (Spada/AP/PA)

“They snatched my medal in the celebrations: if you can make an appeal I thank you, it is the only one I have,” said Pioli, according to La Repubblica.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring at San Siro for Inter while Joaquin Correa struck twice more, wrapping up a three-goal second-half blitz in eight minutes, but it was insufficient as they stayed two points behind Pioli’s side.

Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski and Diego Demme all scored in the first half as Napoli rounded off a season in which they finished third – nine points ahead of fourth-placed Juventus – with a 3-0 win at Spezia.

At the other end of the table, Cagliari’s six-year stay in the division was ended after a goalless draw at Venezia, who finish rock-bottom, meaning Salernitana stay up by a point despite a 4-0 trouncing at home to Udinese.

Gerard Deulofeu, Ilija Nestorovski, Destiny Udogie and Roberto Pereyra struck for Udinese.

Barcelona lost their final match of the season (Joan Mateu Parra/AP/PA)
Barcelona lost their final match of the season (Joan Mateu Parra/AP/PA)

Runners-up Barcelona finished their LaLiga campaign 13 points behind champions Real Madrid after a 2-0 defeat at home against Villarreal, who booked a place in the Europa Conference League next season.

Alfonso Pedraza and Moi Gomez scored either side of half-time for Villarreal while Frenkie de Jong saw a header disallowed for offside as Barca finished on 73 points – their lowest total for 14 years.

Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Correa were on-target as Atletico Madrid made sure of third place with a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad, who claimed a late consolation through substitute Jon Guridi.

Sevilla have the fourth and final Champions League spot as they won 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao courtesy of Rafa Mir’s goal. Bilbao missed out on European football for next season.

Granada finished in the bottom three after a goalless draw against Espanyol. The result led to Granada being leapfrogged by Cadiz, who won 1-0 at Alaves thanks to Anthony Lozano’s goal inside the final quarter of an hour.

Angel Rodriguez and Clement Grenier scored as Mallorca won 2-0 at Osasuna while Elche claimed a 3-1 win over Getafe following a late brace from Kike Perez. Enes Unal had opened the scoring for Getafe but Lucas Olaza soon levelled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]