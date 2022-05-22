What the papers say – May 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 23

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.28am
Today’s papers focus on the rising cost of living and its consequences, and the food crisis tied to the war in Ukraine.

The Times, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report that energy boss Michael Lewis predicts fuel poverty will hit 40% of households by October.

The rising cost of living is causing a spike in shoplifting, according to Metro. But the i says help with the crisis is “on hold” as the Prime Minister focuses on the partygate fallout.

The PM’s allies have accused partygate investigator Sue Gray of playing politics, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent says the UK is “unprepared” for the food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, while The Daily Telegraph says gene-edited crops will help.

Children’s mental health is in crisis, according to The Guardian which reports 400,000 young people are being treated a month.

The Financial Times reports on worries from investors that the world is experiencing a “demise” of globalisation as world leaders prepare to meet in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

A children’s nurse has been arrested and is accused of poison, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says the “Jubilee heat wave” starts this week.

