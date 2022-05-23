Two men charged after Manchester City title celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two men charged after Manchester City title celebrations

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 8.17am Updated: May 23 2022, 10.22am
Manchester City fans celebrated on Sunday (PA)
Manchester City fans celebrated on Sunday (PA)

Two football fans have been charged after title celebrations at Manchester City’s ground.

Greater Manchester Police said the two men had been charged following the team’s win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Sunday that secured the Premier League title.

Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, was charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on June 23.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen
The investigation into an alleged attack on Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen continues (PA)

Paul Colbridge, 37, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch and will appear at the same court on June 7.

The force said both had been bailed ahead of court appearances.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was reportedly assaulted as thousands of City fans poured on to the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate winning the Premier League.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs.”

