Seven dead and more than 120 rescued from water after ferry fire in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Seven dead and more than 120 rescued from water after ferry fire in Philippines

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 9.05am
Smoke billows from the M/V Mercraft 2 ferry as it is towed to an island off the town of Real, Quezon province, Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo)
Smoke billows from the M/V Mercraft 2 ferry as it is towed to an island off the town of Real, Quezon province, Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo)

A ferry carrying more than 130 people has caught fire in the north-eastern Philippines, killing seven passengers and forcing many survivors to jump into the sea where they were rescued by other vessels.

The fire rapidly spread from the engine room to the upper passenger deck of the M/V Mercraft 2 while it was approaching a seaport in Real, town administrator Filomena Portales said.

Smoke billows from the M/V Mercraft 2 ferry as it is towed to an island off the town of Real, Quezon province, Philippines
Smoke billows from the M/V Mercraft 2 ferry as it is towed to an island off the town of Real, Quezon province, Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo)

It had been en route to the town in Quezon province from Polillo Island.

Many of the 134 passengers and crew jumped into the water and were plucked from the sea by motorboats and cargo vessels, coast guard officials said.

“Fishing boats and other vessels were able to approach quickly and everybody helped, so the rescue was fast,” Portales told the Associated Press by telephone, adding that many of those rescued were in shock and had to be treated for burns and bruises and given dry clothes and shoes.

Pictures released by the coast guard showed fire engulfing the ferry and dark smoke billowing from it.

Coast guard members check the still smouldering M/V Mercraft 2 after it was towed to an island off the town of Real, Quezon province, Philippines
Coast guard members check the still smouldering M/V Mercraft 2 (Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo)

Injured survivors on stretchers were taken to waiting ambulance vans while a rescuer tried to revive an unconscious survivor by pressing on his chest.

The coast guard said everyone on the ferry had been accounted for and 24 people who were injured were taken to hospital.

Portales said seven passengers died from burns and drowning and one possibly had a heart attack while floating in the water.

Investigators were looking into the fire and other ferries operated by the owner of Mercraft 2 were likely to be suspended from operating while undergoing safety inspections, officials said.

The wreckage was towed to shore in Real.

Passengers are checked after being rescued at the port of Real, Quezon province, Philippines
Passengers are checked after being rescued at the port of Real (Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo)

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier