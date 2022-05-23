Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 10.37am
A child and a man, fleeing from heavy shelling, wave to a photographer before departing in an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station (Francisco Seco/AP)
A child and a man, fleeing from heavy shelling, wave to a photographer before departing in an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station (Francisco Seco/AP)

Civilians fleeing the war in the east of Ukraine have described scenes of devastation after their towns and villages came under sustained attacks from Russian forces.

From houses on fire and artillery blasting through thick apartment walls to people hiding in basements without electricity, water, or gas as their towns were pulverised above them, the horrors have left ordinary Ukrainians in shock and fighting back tears.

On Sunday, more than 270 people boarded an evacuation train heading west to safer areas of Ukraine from the town of Pokrovsk – with most brought there on buses from areas near the fighting.

Lida Chuhay, 83, who fled the hard-hit town of Lyman, near the frontline in the eastern Luhansk province, said: “Ashes, ruins. The northern parts, the southern parts, all are ruined.

People fleeing from shelling board an evacuation train at the train station
People fleeing from shelling board an evacuation train at the train station (Francisco Seco/AP)

“Literally everything is on fire: houses, buildings, everything.”

She and others who fled Lyman said the town was coming under sustained attack and much of it had been reduced to rubble.

Those still left there were hiding in shelters. Barely anyone ventures outside as it is too dangerous to walk in the streets.

“They ruined everything,” said Olha Medvedeva, sitting opposite Ms Chuhay on the train.

“The five-storey building where we were living, everything flew away — the windows, the doors.”

Everyone now lives in basements, she said, as projectiles fly overhead.

Petro Demidov, sitting opposite her on the train, said they hid in a supermarket while they waited for the bus to pick them up and take them to the train.

Above them, the ceiling shook from the force of the explosions outside.

“We got away under heavy fire,” he said.

People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station
People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russia has apparently made slow grinding moves forward against Ukrainian troops in the eastern industrial Donbas area in recent days.

It intensified efforts to capture Sieverodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which together with the neighbouring Donetsk province makes up the Donbas.

“Horror. There’s nothing to speak of, especially in the centre,” 76-year-old Lyubov Chudnyk said of Lyman, the town she has lived in for 42 years.

“The schools are damaged, the monuments. Lyman is terrible now.”

She used to support Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Now “I want to strangle him with my own hands”, Ms Chudnyk said.

About 19 miles south-east of Lyman, the small town of Soledar was also badly hit, said Denys Uperaka, 34.

He had already sent his wife and three-year-old son away earlier in the war.

Now he, too, had to leave.

He was lucky, he said, to live in a valley, so “everything was flying over us”.

But it just got to be too much.

People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station
People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station (Francisco Seco/AP)

On Sunday, the Russians started shelling at 4am.

“It’s impossible to be there anymore,” he said, adding that Russian forces had taken over the nearby village of Volodymyrivka, just to the east of Soledar.

To the north of Soledar, the village of Yakovlivka was also coming under sustained attack, said 59-year-old Valentina Domanshenko.

The village no longer has electricity, running water or gas, she said.

People were surviving by cooking on open fires outdoors. She saw people die of shrapnel wounds in the street.

“The shelling is every day, the houses tremble. Many people left, but there are still some there,” said Ms Domanshenko, breaking down in tears.

“I’m very worried about them.”

