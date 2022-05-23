UN refugee agency: Number of displaced tops 100 million for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UN refugee agency: Number of displaced tops 100 million for first time

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.15pm
Refugees waiting for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, in March (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Refugees waiting for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, in March (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has crossed 100 million for the first time on record – propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts, The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

The figure was described as “sobering and alarming in equal measure” by UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi.

“It’s a record that should never have been set,” he said.

“This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

The number of forcibly displaced people worldwide approached 90 million by the end of 2021, propelled by new waves of violence or protracted conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Congo, the UNHCR said.

Since then, the war in Ukraine has forced more than six million people to flee the country and a further eight million are displaced within Ukraine.

The 100 million figure represents more than 1% of the global population and comprises refugees and asylum seekers as well as people displaced inside their own countries by conflict — a figure that the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre recently put at 53.2 million — the UNCHR said in a statement.

“The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mr Grandi said.

“Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilisation for all crises around the world.”

However, Mr Grandi pointed out that ultimately “humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure”.

“To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile,” Mr Grandi said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier