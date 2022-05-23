Man remanded over Co Down death ‘did not mean for any of this to happen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man remanded over Co Down death ‘did not mean for any of this to happen’

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.21pm
Newry Courthouse (Michael McHugh/PA)
Newry Courthouse (Michael McHugh/PA)

A man who was remanded in custody over a weekend death in Co Down told police that he did not mean for any of this to happen.

Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon was stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford in the early hours of Saturday, and later died from his injuries.

Frank McAlinden, 27, of The Bell Inn, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, appeared before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning via videolink charged with his murder.

McAlinden was also charged with possession of a knife with intent to commit murder.

He responded “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges he is facing.

A detective constable indicated she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.

Eamon O’Hanlon death
Eamonn O’Hanlon (Family/PA)

She also told the court that in reply to the charges, McAlinden said: “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

The detective told the court police received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service around 2.55am on Saturday that a man had been stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford.

She said three people were arrested and interviewed, but were released unconditionally after McAlinden handed himself into a police station and “accepted responsibility for the offence and having stabbed Mr O’Hanlon once in the chest area .. which caused the fatal injury”.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was remanded in custody.

He is to appear at Banbridge court via videolink on June 16.

