Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine By Press Association May 23 2022, 2.37pm A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA)

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market. In a memo to employees on Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs. General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA) The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator. Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.