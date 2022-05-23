Queen hails rose named for 18th-century black gardener as symbol of community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen hails rose named for 18th-century black gardener as symbol of community

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 3.09pm
Zehra Zaidi, founder of the We Too Built Britain campaign, holds a John Ystumllyn rose in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Zehra Zaidi, founder of the We Too Built Britain campaign, holds a John Ystumllyn rose in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Queen has said she hopes visitors to the gardens of Buckingham Palace will reflect on the “friendship and community” represented by a newly-planted rose named after one of Britain’s first black gardeners.

The John Ystumllyn rose, commemorating the 18th-century horticulturist, is believed to be the first bearing the name of an ethnic minority Briton.

It was planted in the Palace’s rose garden on Monday by its deputy gardener and Zehra Zaidi, a diversity campaigner, who took turns with a trowel.

John Ystumllyn rose at Buckingham Palace
Zehra Zaidi presents Claire Midgely-Adam, the Queen’s deputy gardens manager, with a John Ystumllyn rose to be planted in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Mark, I’m moving in!” Ms Zaidi joked to head gardener Mark Lane, who stood watching with an audience of community gardeners from across the country.

The yellow flower, expected to bloom within weeks, was set next to the Graham Thomas rose, named after the famous horticulturist who died in 2003.

A further 5,000, bred in Hertfordshire by Harkness Roses, have been donated to community garden schemes across the country.

Twenty have been planted around Criccieth Library in north Wales, where Ystumllyn lived.

John Ystumllyn rose at Buckingham Palace
Detail of a plaque for a John Ystumllyn rose, which has been planted in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In a statement, the Queen said: “I am pleased that the John Ystumllyn rose is being planted in the Buckingham Palace Gardens today.

“The rose has been bred as a mark of friendship and community, and I hope guests and visitors to the garden will have the opportunity to reflect on what this rose represents for many years to come.”

An eight-year-old Ystumllyn arrived in Gwynedd, North Wales, from west Africa in 1746, becoming a servant and then a gardener on the Ystumllyn estate.

According to the Dictionary of Welsh Biography, an account of his life published long after his death in 1786 suggested he was kidnapped in Africa and was baptised once he arrived in Wales.

John Ystumllyn rose at Buckingham Palace
The John Ystumllyn rose is the first rose named after someone from an ethnic minority in the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He married a local girl, Margaret Gruffydd, who was a maid on the estate in what is believed to be Wales’ first interracial marriage, and was popular with locals.

“When I was trying to highlight the need for diversity in horticulture, I thought his story was perfect because it really was about community and love and friendship,” Ms Zaidi said.

“It’s a symbol of love, love overcoming adversity and a community really valuing diversity and each other.

“After these difficult times with the pandemic, we need something to bring us all cheer – and like John and Margaret, we’re all romantics in the end.”

Yvonne Field, a charity founder who watched the planting, said: “To know that’s it here for posterity, it’s here for hundreds of years to come, for me that’s really important.

“It’s unearthing hidden stories, 300 years it’s been hidden.

“Often black history is hidden in this country, and we’ve made such a great contribution over decades and centuries.”

