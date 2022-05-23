World Food Programme chief urges billionaires like Musk and Bezos ‘to step up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

World Food Programme chief urges billionaires like Musk and Bezos ‘to step up’

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 3.31pm
David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (John Minchillo/AP)
David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (John Minchillo/AP)

The head of the UN’s World Food Programme told billionaires it is “time to step up” as the global threat of food insecurity rises with Russia’s war in Ukraine – saying he has seen encouraging signs from some of the world’s richest people, like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Agency executive director David Beasley built upon a social media back-and-forth he had with Musk last year, when the Tesla CEO challenged policy advocates to show how a 6 billion dollar (£4.8 billion) donation sought by the UN agency could solve world hunger.

Since then, “Musk put 6 billion dollars into a foundation but everybody thought it came to us, but we ain’t gotten any of it yet, so I’m hopeful,” Mr Beasley told The Associated Press (AP) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world’s biggest elites and billionaires have gathered.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take,” he said of Musk.

“We’re trying every angle, you know: Elon, we need your help, brother.”

Musk and Bezos did not immediately respond to emails or other messages seeking comment.

Musk, the world’s richest man, donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly 5.7 billion dollars (£4.5 billion) to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.

It came after Musk tweeted in late October that he would sell 6 billion dollars (£4.8 billion) in Tesla stock and give the money to the World Food Programme if the organisation would describe how the money would solve world hunger.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filing did not name any recipients of Musk’s donation.

Mr Beasley told AP on Monday that his message was not just to those two high-profile tech mavens, but other billionaires, too.

“The world is in real serious trouble. This is not rhetoric and BS. Step up now, because the world needs you,” he said.

Ukraine and Russia together export a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia is a top supplier of fertiliser that has surged in price.

The Kremlin’s forces are accused of blocking Ukrainian ports, and the interruption of those affordable food staples is threatening food shortages and political unrest in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The threat to the global food supply has been a pressing concern for officials, with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres saying last week that he was in “intense contacts” with Russia and other key countries and is “hopeful” of an agreement to allow the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensure Russian food and fertiliser have unrestricted access to global markets.

If Ukraine’s supplies remain off the market, the world could face a food availability problem in the next 10 to 12 months, and “that is going to be hell on Earth”, Mr Beasley said.

