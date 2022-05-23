PSG president demands respect after LaLiga questions Kylian Mbappe deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PSG president demands respect after LaLiga questions Kylian Mbappe deal

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 3.55pm Updated: May 23 2022, 4.01pm
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, right, and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Michel Spingler/AP)
Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi demanded more respect for his club and Ligue 1 after criticism from LaLiga.

Al-Khelaifi hinted at the disrespect following Kylian Mbappe’s decision to snub Real Madrid and stay in Paris on a three-year deal.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas hit out at PSG on Saturday, calling the Mbappe agreement “an insult to football” while saying Al-Khelaifi’s club “is as dangerous as the Super League”.

Speaking on Monday at a press conference, Al-Khelaifi issued a veiled response to LaLiga’s complaints.

He said: “I respect all the clubs but we need respect as well. Respect is crucial. We are focused on our club, on our top player in the world and that is what matters for us.

“Maybe it is a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than LaLiga, I always want to be positive and I think this is a positive thing for us and Ligue 1. LaLiga isn’t the same as it was three or four years ago.

“We have the best player in the world here with us for three years. What other people are saying, that’s not an issue. I’m not listening to that.

“Since day one when we met his family we have always spoken about football. Even when we signed him from Monaco, the thing I have learned about him is he is purely based on football, the way he likes talking about it and the way he plays the game.

“In terms of our investment we love France and the country and we want to create something, we want to win more trophies. We want to the win the league more times and we want to win the Champions League.”

Mbappe will reportedly receive £4million a month but the France international, who won the World Cup in 2018, insisted staying was not about money.

“We have spoken for months about the sporting project and for just a few minutes we spoke about money,” he said.

“Everyone knows I wanted to leave last year and I was convinced it would be the best decision. The years pass but they are different and the context is different, that goes for sporting teams and also personally I was free to make a decision.

“I have always lived here and leaving my country wasn’t the right thing. There is a sentimental aspect to this, this is my country. The sporting project has changed as well. They made me want to stay because I don’t think my story is over yet.”

Al-Khelaifi added: “It wasn’t in terms of the investment, that is not the most important thing for Kylian, the most important thing was the sporting project rather than earnings. This was a sporting decision rather than a financial one.”

