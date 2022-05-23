Puffins survey on Farne Islands checks for signs of climate change impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Puffins survey on Farne Islands checks for signs of climate change impact

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 5.27pm Updated: May 23 2022, 5.59pm
Puffins nest on the Farne Islands in Northumberland as the National Trust staff undertake the now annual puffin census
Puffins nest on the Farne Islands in Northumberland as the National Trust staff undertake the now annual puffin census

A crucial survey of one of Britain’s most beloved seabirds is being carried out to see if its numbers are being affected by climate change.

On their hands and knees, National Trust rangers working on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast delve into puffin burrows to look for signs that the holes – some up to 3ft deep – are occupied.

They could find an egg, the unpleasant squelch of puffin droppings, or worse, the sharp peck of a beak, which is all part of the surveying experience for the 14-strong team.

Annual surveys of the puffin population on the Farnes started five years ago but they were suspended during the pandemic, so this year’s figures will be vital for understanding how the seabirds are doing.

Recent heavy storms flooded burrows and washed away soil, and wider climate change could have affected sand eels, which are their primary source of food, leading to fears about their overall numbers.

The Farne Islands are home to one of England’s largest puffin populations, but numbers have fallen by 15% in recent years, so the current survey will give experts a clearer picture of the state of their population.

Researchers join the puffin census
National Trust staff undertake the now annual puffin census on the remote Farne Islands in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Puffins – which are the size of a small bag of sugar and can live to be 35 – return to breed each year after spending the winter out at sea, arriving back on the islands in late March or early April.

They stay until the last chicks fledge in mid-August.

Harriet Reid, area ranger at the National Trust, said: “Puffins literally live on the edge in every sense, mostly living on remote, ground predator-free islands and are very picky when it comes to food, preferring sand eels.

“In order to track how puffins are doing, our counts are particularly important so that we can analyse population trends to see if they are increasing, decreasing or stable.

“Although numbers appeared to drop in 2021 due to the team being unable to carry out a full survey, it is too early to be alarmed by these figures, making this year’s count particularly critical.”

Rangers on the Farne Islands surrounded by puffins
Rangers conduct the now-annual puffin census. Annual surveys were suspended during the pandemic, so this year’s figures will be vital for understanding how the seabirds are doing (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dr Richard Bevan, lecturer in zoology at Newcastle University, said: “Looking at the data, it is worrying to see that over the last four years we have seen a downward trend.

“However, these are data for a short time period and compared to the population counts in the early 1990s they are still reasonable numbers.

“The uncertainty from the last couple of seasons due to Covid is something that is really important to address with this year’s figures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]