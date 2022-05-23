Matt Fitzpatrick: Falling short at US PGA Championship ‘hurts a hell of a lot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Matt Fitzpatrick: Falling short at US PGA Championship ‘hurts a hell of a lot’

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 7.13pm
Matt Fitzpatrick missed out on a play-off for the US PGA Championship by two shots (Matt York/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick missed out on a play-off for the US PGA Championship by two shots (Matt York/AP)

Matt Fitzpatrick admits it “hurts a hell of a lot” to have missed out on a first major title in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Fitzpatrick went into the final round three behind leader Mito Pereira, but carded a closing three-over-par 73 to miss out on the play-off between eventual winner Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by two shots.

The 27-year-old and Pereira had been the only players to shoot under par in each of the first three rounds and even a level-par 70 on Sunday would have seen Fitzpatrick become the first English winner of the US PGA since 1919.

Fitzpatrick spoke briefly to reporters on Sunday evening but also posted a message on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Unfortunately wasn’t to be last week,” the former Ryder Cup player said.

“Having had a chance to reflect on yesterday’s round it’s been a tough one to take. Of course everyone this week has stories of what they could have done differently to have a better outcome.

“But for me to come away from the week to miss the play-off by two shots hurts a hell of a lot.

“I felt I was always chasing my tail right from the first tee shot on Sunday, I never quite felt I had my ball under control off the tee and that constantly put me out of position to challenge.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick chips to the green on the first hole during the final round of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

“Yes I made a few mistakes and I hit some poor shots at the wrong times and that’s what makes it hurt even more because I know I can hit better shots than I did yesterday.

“I’ll reflect on my week some more and get back to practising for the next stretch of events. Thank you to everyone for your support, I really do appreciate it!”

Fitzpatrick’s share of fifth place lifted him to a career-high 15th in the world rankings and he was among 27 players officially confirmed in the field for next month’s US Open at Brookline – where he won the 2013 US Amateur – via a place in the top 60 by Monday’s deadline.

Pereira, who led by one on the 18th tee but made a double bogey to miss the play-off, climbed from 100th in the rankings to 49th to qualify for his second US Open.

Among the other qualifiers were England’s Richard Bland, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as Ireland’s Seamus Power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier