Local schools create purple artwork for opening of new Elizabeth line

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 8.17pm
One school was chosen from near each of the nine new stations to participate in the project (Aaron Chown/PA)
Local schools have created purple artwork to mark the opening of the Elizabeth line’s new stations.

One school was chosen from near each of the nine new stations to participate in the project.

The students’ artwork has been made using the colour purple to reflect the new line’s colour.

The decorations and paintings by pupils from Marylebone Boys School, Soho Parish Primary School, St Mary Magdalene Academy, Kobi Nazrul Primary School, Swanlea School, New City College, Royal Docks Academy, Royal Greenwich Trust School and London South East College have been placed at landmarks near the new stations.

Ann Gavaghan, customer experience manager at Transport for London’s People and Places Programme, said it has been “fantastic” to drum up excitement in the local communities using the new colour.

“TfL has a long legacy of collaborating with local communities both within our stations and beyond. With just one day until the Elizabeth line launches, it has been fantastic to drum up excitement within the local community using the railway’s eye-catching new colour,” she said.

“The new line will transform travel across London and the South East by dramatically improving transport links, cutting journey times, providing additional capacity, and transforming accessibility with spacious new stations and walk-through trains.

“It will serve Londoners and beyond for many decades to come.”

Richard Ardron, headteacher of Marylebone Boys’ School, said the widening of transport links could “only present a positive opportunity” for staff and pupils.

“We are very privileged to have been invited to display our students’ artwork at this pre-launch event to celebrate the opening of the Elizabeth Line,” he said.

“With our secondary school being so centrally located in the heart of the Paddington Basin community, it can only present a positive opportunity for the staff body and our pupils that the local transport links are further widening.”

