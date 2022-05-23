Hertha Berlin overturn first-leg defeat to beat Hamburg and remain in Bundesliga By Press Association May 23 2022, 9.43pm Marvin Plattenhardt (right) scored the goal which kept Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga (Andreas Gora/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hertha Berlin overturned a first-leg deficit to preserve their Bundesliga status with a 2-1 aggregate win over Hamburg in their promotion/relegation play-off. Captain Dedryck Boyata headed Felix Magath’s visitors level in the tie after just four minutes at Volksparkstadion before Marvin Plattenhardt’s second-half free-kick proved decisive. YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!! 💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍#HSVBSC #GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/xALAjaKx3A— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 23, 2022 Defeat for Hamburg, who had returned to their home stadium with a 1-0 advantage following Thursday’s first meeting in Berlin, condemns them to a fifth-successive season in the second tier. Hertha ended the evening with 10 men after French midfielder Lucas Tousart was dismissed for a second bookable offence deep into added time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Erling Haaland scores penalty on final appearance for Borussia Dortmund Barcelona leave it late to seal Champions League qualification Barcelona defeat leaves Real Madrid one point from LaLiga title Atletico Madrid suffer LaLiga title setback with defeat at Mallorca