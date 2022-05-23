Blood clot risk found among men with prostate cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blood clot risk found among men with prostate cancer

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 11.31pm
Men with prostate cancer have a higher risk of blood clots, a new study suggests (PA)
Men with prostate cancer are at a higher risk of blood clots, a new study suggests.

In the five years after their cancer diagnosis, men with prostate cancer have a 50% higher risk of developing a potentially deadly blood clot, researchers found.

The new study, published in the journal BMJ Open, examined data on 92,000 men in Sweden with prostate cancer compared to 466,000 who did not.

The men in the study were tracked to see whether they went on to develop blood clots, also known as venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Almost 3,000 men with prostate cancer went on to develop a blood clot compared to 10,000 men who did not have the condition.

Just over half (52%) of these VTEs were deep vein thrombosis, a clot which develops in a deep vein, usually the leg.

Those with prostate cancer who had a blood clot were diagnosed 2.5 years after their diagnosis, on average.

While those without prostate cancer who developed a clot did so 2.9 years after the start of the study period.

The authors concluded that men with prostate cancer had a 50% higher risk of developing a blood clot compared to men without the condition.

The researchers, from Germany and Sweden, wrote: “Swedish men with prostate cancer had a mean 50% increased risk of VTE during the five years following their cancer diagnosis compared with matched men free of prostate cancer.

“Physicians should be mindful of this marked increase in VTE risk in men with prostate cancer to help ensure timely diagnosis.”

Blood clots can be life threatening without prompt medical treatment.

Symptoms include a throbbing or cramping pain, swelling, redness and warmth in a leg or arm or sudden breathlessness, sharp chest pain, which may be worse with breath intake, and a cough or coughing up blood.

