What the papers say – May 24

The front pages focus on a photograph that has emerged of the Prime Minister raising a toast at a No 10 lockdown party.

The Independent says the pictures, which ran in an ITV exclusive, have thrown Boris Johnson’s premiership “deeper into peril”.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and Metro look at the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to fine the PM for the event.

Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Nothing To See Here! Yard says Boris Broke No Rules” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UWlFYLtJZc — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022

Tuesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Pressure on Met over pictures of PM raising a toast in No10” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xKYezI9oTo — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 🔴Lockdown In One, PM How did Boris not get fined for this booze-up? pic.twitter.com/WeCg2PQ2VX — Metro (@MetroUK) May 23, 2022

The Times runs comments that Mr Johnson misled the Commons over the incident.

The i says the Prime Minister is waiting to judge the reaction from the public and his own MPs, while The Guardian warns of “fresh danger” for the PM.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 24 May 2022: Fresh danger for Johnson over No 10 drinks pictures pic.twitter.com/smXhWqSOVD — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2022

The Daily Mirror asks: “How did he get away with this?”

The Daily Star jokes “it’s defo not a party”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports rail strikes could cause blackouts.

And the Financial Times says the Chancellor is looking at a windfall tax for electricity generators.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday May 24 https://t.co/JhEGX8BddL pic.twitter.com/eeCuglRrTf — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 23, 2022

Finally, The Sun says off-duty police officers have been involved in recent pitch invasions.

On tomorrow's front page: Off duty top cop caught on CCTV celebrating on the turf after taking part in pitch invasion https://t.co/i1Iaccrn8Q pic.twitter.com/9T09ga3GEu — The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2022