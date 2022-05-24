What the papers say – May 24 By Press Association May 24 2022, 2.35am What the papers say – May 24 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The front pages focus on a photograph that has emerged of the Prime Minister raising a toast at a No 10 lockdown party. The Independent says the pictures, which ran in an ITV exclusive, have thrown Boris Johnson’s premiership “deeper into peril”. Our front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uw2M0KxybX— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) May 23, 2022 The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and Metro look at the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to fine the PM for the event. Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Nothing To See Here! Yard says Boris Broke No Rules” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UWlFYLtJZc— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022 Tuesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Pressure on Met over pictures of PM raising a toast in No10” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xKYezI9oTo— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰🔴Lockdown In One, PM How did Boris not get fined for this booze-up? pic.twitter.com/WeCg2PQ2VX— Metro (@MetroUK) May 23, 2022 The Times runs comments that Mr Johnson misled the Commons over the incident. Tuesday’s TIMES: “Partying PM ‘misled Commons’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oLfkI7IORM— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022 The i says the Prime Minister is waiting to judge the reaction from the public and his own MPs, while The Guardian warns of “fresh danger” for the PM. Tuesday's front page: Lockdown party photos hit PM#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @ChaplainChloe @HugoGye @RichardVaughan1: https://t.co/nX5RAljZt0 pic.twitter.com/nf99VqM9aE— i newspaper (@theipaper) May 23, 2022 Guardian front page, Tuesday 24 May 2022: Fresh danger for Johnson over No 10 drinks pictures pic.twitter.com/smXhWqSOVD— The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2022 The Daily Mirror asks: “How did he get away with this?” Tomorrow's front page: How did he get away with this? #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/BaU2FFmPIN pic.twitter.com/JDzaiRYpUz— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 23, 2022 The Daily Star jokes “it’s defo not a party”. Tuesday's front page: Yep, it's defo not a party…🙄#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/ex3FVFuPEh pic.twitter.com/v74rDGPokf— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 23, 2022 Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports rail strikes could cause blackouts. Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Rail Strike Could Cause Blackouts” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j0Q0MP7S3l— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022 And the Financial Times says the Chancellor is looking at a windfall tax for electricity generators. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday May 24 https://t.co/JhEGX8BddL pic.twitter.com/eeCuglRrTf— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 23, 2022 Finally, The Sun says off-duty police officers have been involved in recent pitch invasions. On tomorrow's front page: Off duty top cop caught on CCTV celebrating on the turf after taking part in pitch invasion https://t.co/i1Iaccrn8Q pic.twitter.com/9T09ga3GEu— The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Johnson urges people to ‘hold your horses’ ahead of Sue Gray report publication Boris Johnson would have been ‘churlish’ to decline Sue Gray’s invite – minister What the papers say – May 23 What the papers say – May 22